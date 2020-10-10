FTX Token (FTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.36 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $332.78 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00031110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.88 or 0.05061611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

