FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, Vebitcoin and LATOKEN. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and approximately $460,329.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00091443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.01512062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154640 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, C2CX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, ZB.COM, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, Livecoin and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

