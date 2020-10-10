GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Cap of $545,846.44

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $545,846.44 and $388.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.01 or 0.05123215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

