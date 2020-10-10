GameStop (NYSE:GME) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about GameStop (NYSE:GME) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GameStop earned a news sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

