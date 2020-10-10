Gas Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Gas has a total market cap of $16.15 million and $2.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00014038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

