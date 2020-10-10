GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 454,717 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

