Gifto Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Cobinhood, Coinnest and Bibox. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157111 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,004,035 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Binance, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Kryptono, OKEx, Upbit, Allbit, Bibox, BiteBTC, Coinnest and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

