Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $163.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $164.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.