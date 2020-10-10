Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $14.66. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $331.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.63.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.0686067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 975.00%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

