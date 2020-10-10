GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $254,181.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,360.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.01 or 0.03301093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.27 or 0.02115012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00437153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.01027270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00584058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00047262 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

