GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

GlobeImmune Inc (OTCMKTS:GBIM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.13. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

