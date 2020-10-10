Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops One Day Volume of $4,041.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,118.06 and $4,041.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

