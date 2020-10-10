Goldcoin Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $246,009.41 and $1,469.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00433259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.