Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.81

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $7.32. Goldplat shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 244,688 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.81.

In related news, insider Hansie van Vreden sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

