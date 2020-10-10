Golem (GNT) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Golem has a market capitalization of $98.33 million and $7.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Vebitcoin and Iquant. During the last week, Golem has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00091443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.01512062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154640 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Mercatox, BigONE, Cryptopia, Zebpay, OOOBTC, Coinbe, Ethfinex, Poloniex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, BitMart, Bittrex, ABCC, Upbit, Tidex, Binance, Tux Exchange, Cobinhood, Koinex, WazirX, Huobi, BitBay, Iquant, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui, Braziliex, HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.