Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Gossamer Bio worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

