Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.29. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 558,167 shares traded.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $110.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.