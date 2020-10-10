Graphcoin Price Tops $0.0002 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00398586 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012955 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007715 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00026407 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

