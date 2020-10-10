Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Greif reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

GEF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 164,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Greif by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Greif by 40.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

