Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.13. Growlife shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 267,866 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Growlife alerts:

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Growlife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment include indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Growlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.