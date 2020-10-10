GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.33

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.33 and traded as low as $92.89. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 688,878 shares.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $477,852 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,631,000 after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

