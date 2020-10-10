Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

AMZN stock opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,751.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

