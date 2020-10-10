Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $5.85. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 10,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.26. The company has a market cap of $68.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

