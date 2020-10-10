HashBX Market Capitalization Achieves $693,029.48 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. HashBX has a market cap of $693,029.48 and $63.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. During the last week, HashBX has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.78 or 0.05034424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031092 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

