Head to Head Comparison: Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Proteon Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 423.81%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -17.24 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 3.68 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.21

Proteon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brickell Biotech. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68% Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

