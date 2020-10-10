Head-To-Head Survey: Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) vs. Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ciner Resources and Gold Standard Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources $522.80 million 0.48 $49.60 million N/A N/A Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -25.67

Ciner Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Standard Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ciner Resources and Gold Standard Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciner Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Standard Ventures has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Ciner Resources and Gold Standard Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources 6.49% 10.07% 5.85% Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Ciner Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ciner Resources beats Gold Standard Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 236.1 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP is a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.