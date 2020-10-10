Head to Head Survey: IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) vs. Diguang International Development (NASDAQ:DGNG)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) and Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get IntriCon alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IntriCon and Diguang International Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

IntriCon currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.05%. Given IntriCon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IntriCon is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of IntriCon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of IntriCon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Diguang International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon -3.79% -1.84% -1.44% Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

IntriCon has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntriCon and Diguang International Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $113.49 million 1.08 -$3.78 million $0.20 68.90 Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diguang International Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IntriCon.

Summary

IntriCon beats Diguang International Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. The company was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America and changed its name to IntriCon Corporation. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

About Diguang International Development

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.