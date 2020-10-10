Head-To-Head Survey: New Gold (NGD) & Its Competitors

New Gold (NYSE: NGD) is one of 78 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare New Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 New Gold Competitors 649 1839 1934 105 2.33

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 16.94%. Given New Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% New Gold Competitors -8.71% 2.98% 0.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million -$73.50 million -26.13 New Gold Competitors $6.08 billion $737.94 million -13.81

New Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Gold. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Gold peers beat New Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

