Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0345 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $192.31 million and approximately $60.36 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,829,312 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

