Helium (HNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.21 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Helium has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $73.65 million and $3.21 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00013014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005300 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 54,662,078 coins and its circulating supply is 49,864,722 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

