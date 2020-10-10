HEROcoin Achieves Market Cap of $364,081.10 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market cap of $364,081.10 and $1,338.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157111 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

