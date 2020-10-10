HEX Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $1.70 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00085520 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021271 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007764 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009484 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 364,804,836,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,762,579,679 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

