HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $0.26 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

