Holo 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.37 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, WazirX, IDEX and Liqui. In the last week, Holo has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $81.51 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00250444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.01520809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,455,003,907 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OOOBTC, Liqui, ABCC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.