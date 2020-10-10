hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.59. hopTo shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,416 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.55.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 523.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

