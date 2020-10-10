Hush (HUSH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,902.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Hush has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $777,974.51 and approximately $10,902.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00584658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00073721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001217 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,060,968 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

