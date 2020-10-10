Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.92.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hydro One stock opened at C$29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.51. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.16.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.5163265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

