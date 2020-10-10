Hyperion Trading Down 71.2% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 71.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $56.10 million and $865,755.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hyperion

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

