HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Hits $61,877.18

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $61,877.18 and $1,481.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00251123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.01522351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00157104 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

