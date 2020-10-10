I/O Coin Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $3,536.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00601300 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.03 or 0.03781976 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,446,305 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

