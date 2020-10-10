ICON (ICX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.91 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, COSS, Bithumb and HitBTC. ICON has a market cap of $223.37 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 569,082,107 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Allbit, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bithumb, Binance, Hotbit, OKEx, COSS, CoinTiger, HitBTC, ABCC, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

