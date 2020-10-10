IDEX Membership Price Tops $186.00 on Major Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $371,995.60 and $316.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for approximately $186.00 or 0.01643311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05027005 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

