Ignis (IGNIS) Tops One Day Volume of $998,319.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbit, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $16.83 million and $998,319.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinbit, Upbit, STEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

