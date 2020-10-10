ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches Market Cap of $74,973.51

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $74,973.51 and approximately $96,264.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00248241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01512848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154895 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,973,689 coins and its circulating supply is 4,854,689 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

