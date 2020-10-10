imbrex Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One imbrex token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $265,407.07 and $25.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

