ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

IMGN traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,070,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,103. The company has a market cap of $841.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.06. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $55,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

