Indorse Token (IND) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, COSS, DDEX and RightBTC. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $288,996.23 and $539.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, RightBTC, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS, YoBit, Liqui and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

