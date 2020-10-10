Insider Buying: Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) CEO Buys 19,742 Shares of Stock

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. bought 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,934.36.

Shares of KBNT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 120,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,711. Kubient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

Get Kubient alerts:

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.