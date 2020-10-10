Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

IPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CSFB set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

IPL stock opened at C$13.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

