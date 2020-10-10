Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Million

Analysts expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to announce $8.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.90 million. Interpace Biosciences posted sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interpace Biosciences.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Interpace Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

